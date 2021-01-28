General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Declares $0.37 Dividend

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.
Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,163. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.
General American Investors Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.