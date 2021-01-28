General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

GD traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

