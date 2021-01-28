General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.96. 2,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

