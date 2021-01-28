General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.63. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

