General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 3,127,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,185,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,690,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 176,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.