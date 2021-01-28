Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $638,718.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00007072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.