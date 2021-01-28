Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

GNTX opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

