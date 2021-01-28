Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 97,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $98.26. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,939. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

