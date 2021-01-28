GeoDB Price Reaches $0.28 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $6.09 million and $259,535.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,569,196 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

