GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

