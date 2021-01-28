GHOST Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. GHOST has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $233,057.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GHOST has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

