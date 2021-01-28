Giant Price Hits $0.0106 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Giant has a market cap of $94,795.46 and approximately $7,613.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,975,131 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.