Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,511 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

