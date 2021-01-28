Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $$13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

