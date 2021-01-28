Glanbia plc (GLB.L) (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of Glanbia plc (GLB.L) (LON:GLB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.24. Glanbia plc (GLB.L) shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.62.

About Glanbia plc (GLB.L) (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

