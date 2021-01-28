Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of GLT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

