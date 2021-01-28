GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 239,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,585. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

