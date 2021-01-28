Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.36. Glencore shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 104,236 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.