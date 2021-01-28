Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.81

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.81 and traded as high as $252.70. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) shares last traded at $237.80, with a volume of 59,987,934 shares changing hands.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.90 ($3.26).

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.81.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.