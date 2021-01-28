Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,538,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,976,076.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

EXPI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. 832,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 338.89 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Shares of eXp World are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

