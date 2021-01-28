GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 12,700.0% in January

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,300. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

