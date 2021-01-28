Global Digital Content (GDC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.90 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $47,092.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00402383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 200.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

