Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.33

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 131423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $691.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 298,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.