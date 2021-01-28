Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,541 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 4.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Global Payments worth $258,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.60. 35,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

