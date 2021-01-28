Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.82. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.