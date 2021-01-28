Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $188,209.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.