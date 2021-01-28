Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 629.7% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 629.7% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.