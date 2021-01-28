Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 629.7% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 629.7% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
