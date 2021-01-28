Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.03

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and traded as low as $30.07. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 17,873 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

