Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 13,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 6,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

