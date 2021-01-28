Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.32. 2,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.