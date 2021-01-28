Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 5,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHIS. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 146,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000.

