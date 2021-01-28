Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $36.24. 20,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 20,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

