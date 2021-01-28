Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

