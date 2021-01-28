Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.