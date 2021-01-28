GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $20,156.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.92 or 0.04072117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00398140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.03 or 0.01201981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00516474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 219.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00411335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00265215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023140 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

