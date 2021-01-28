Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $10.57. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

