GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.72. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 41,501 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

