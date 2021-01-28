GNY Price Tops $2.46 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 71.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 507.2% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00007464 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $473.82 million and $4.30 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

