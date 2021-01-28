Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 5,156,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,526,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

