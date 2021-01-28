Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.65. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,360,031 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

