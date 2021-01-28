Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.95. 2,410,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,342,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

