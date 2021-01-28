Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) Trading Up 5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 144,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 141,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.74 million and a P/E ratio of -28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 196,983 shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$184,316.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,317 shares in the company, valued at C$208,022.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

