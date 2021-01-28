Goldcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.40 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $9,431.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 109.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00397238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.