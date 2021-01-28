Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 98,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 174,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 66.21 and a quick ratio of 65.61. The stock has a market cap of C$21.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Golden Arrow Resources Co. (GRG.V) (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver metals. It has a pipeline of approximately 180,000 hectares of mineral projects at various stages of development located in Chile and Paraguay, as well as in Argentina.

