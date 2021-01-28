Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 127,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

