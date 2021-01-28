Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 1,142,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 934,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.50.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) Company Profile (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

