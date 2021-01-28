GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,954.99 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $34,954.99 and $72.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

