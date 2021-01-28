Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) shares fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.43. 1,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

