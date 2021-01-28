Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 9.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $67,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 98,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

