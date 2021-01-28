Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.37 and last traded at $132.52. Approximately 127,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 149,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.73.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 273.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,096,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,442,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,471 shares of company stock valued at $50,123,006 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

